ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,381.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 273,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

