ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 47 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $281.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.14. The stock has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $281.87.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

