Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $152.60 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -375.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

