Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

ZTS traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.99. The company had a trading volume of 415,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

