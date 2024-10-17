zkSync Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $461.72 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. zkSync has a total market cap of $461.72 million and $41.42 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12865543 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $44,444,350.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

