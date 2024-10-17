Zhang Financial LLC Sells 19 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.04. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

