ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $501,228.20

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $501,228.20 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

