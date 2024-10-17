Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $77.21 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $581.83 million and $77.21 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $35.63 or 0.00053096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00035166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

