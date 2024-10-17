Zacks Research Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

