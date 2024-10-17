Zacks Research Weighs in on Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.