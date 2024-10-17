Yovan Arturo Sanchez Purchases 100,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $3,283.84.

On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

