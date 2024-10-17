Yovan Arturo Sanchez Purchases 100,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $3,283.84.
- On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
