Yovan Arturo Sanchez Purchases 100,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez purchased 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yovan Arturo Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 100,000 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez bought 20,524 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $3,283.84.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 68,976 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,346.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.