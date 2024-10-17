Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

