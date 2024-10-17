Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

