X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,636,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 5,430,336 shares.The stock last traded at $27.35 and had previously closed at $27.97.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

