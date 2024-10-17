WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$258.25.

WSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$249.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$174.39 and a 12-month high of C$253.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$231.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$219.95.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. Analysts predict that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

