Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 153.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 42.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

WS traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $35.17. 24,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,212. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

