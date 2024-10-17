Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

