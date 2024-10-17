Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 218 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after acquiring an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after buying an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

