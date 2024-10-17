Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $296,178,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $290,842,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,923,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $960,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

