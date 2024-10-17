Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3,625.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BDF Gestion raised its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 34,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 66,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $289.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.