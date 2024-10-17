Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

