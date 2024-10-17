Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 1,848 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 840,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 281,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

