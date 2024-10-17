Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 11,909 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WY opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

