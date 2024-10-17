Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $287.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

