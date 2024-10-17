WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.130-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.
WNS Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
