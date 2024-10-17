WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.130-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

WNS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $49.69 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

