WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Critical Contrast

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and WizzFinancial (OTCMKTS:FNBLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and WizzFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 0.88% 2.14% 1.67% WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17 WizzFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveRamp and WizzFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 81.02%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than WizzFinancial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and WizzFinancial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $681.55 million 2.46 $11.88 million $0.18 138.72 WizzFinancial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than WizzFinancial.

Summary

LiveRamp beats WizzFinancial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels. This segment also provides payroll processing, mobile wallet, bill payment, digital gifting, and consumer advance services. The Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions segment purchases and sells foreign currency; issues prepaid travel cards; and provides VAT refund services through stores, ATMs, online portals, and mobile applications. The B2B & Payment Technology Solutions segment enables banks, financial institutions, mobile wallet operators, payments and technology companies, and others to offer cross-border payments, foreign exchange, stored value platforms, digital gifting, and acquiring services to their customers using its platforms. It offers services under the UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto, and Swych brand names. The company was formerly known as Finablr PLC and changed its name to WizzFinancial in August 2021. WizzFinancial was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. WizzFinancial operates as a subsidiary of Brs Investment Holdings 1 Limited.

