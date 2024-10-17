WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 5732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

