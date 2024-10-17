WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and traded as low as $66.94. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 28,782 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

