Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

Winmark Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of WINA traded up $14.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a one year low of $330.25 and a one year high of $451.30.

Get Winmark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total transaction of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,125.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,546.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.