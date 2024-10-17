Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

