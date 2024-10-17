William Blair Weighs in on Karooooo Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karooooo in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Karooooo’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

KARO opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $832.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 50.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 26.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.16%.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.