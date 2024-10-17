William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

PYPL opened at $80.82 on Thursday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

