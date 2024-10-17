Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 286,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,681. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The stock has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

