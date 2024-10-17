WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $522.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.86.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in WESCO International by 18.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

