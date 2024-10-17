WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

WCC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.86.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

