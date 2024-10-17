Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after buying an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $309,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,333,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $130.18. 16,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,749. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

