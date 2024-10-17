Wells Fargo & Company Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

DLR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $162.58. 303,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,228.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

