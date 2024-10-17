Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,005,027. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

