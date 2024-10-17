Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medtronic (MDT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT):
- 10/14/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.
- 10/8/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2024 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/23/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/22/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Medtronic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Medtronic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE:MDT opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
