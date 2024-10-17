Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BROS. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:BROS opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 193.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,750.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

