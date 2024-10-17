Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

WBS opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

