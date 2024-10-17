Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Barclays

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Weatherford International has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.71.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.