WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.68.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.78. The stock had a trading volume of 125,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,581. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $194.09 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

