Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of -1.10. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,664,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

