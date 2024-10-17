Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 3,889,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,032,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 185,395 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 910.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 390,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

