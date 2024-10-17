Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.43 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00040992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,301,618 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

