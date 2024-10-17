Wanchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00040451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,301,230 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.