Walter Public Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 3.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $165.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

