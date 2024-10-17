Walter Public Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $262.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

