Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

DIS opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

